IPL 2023: After LSG Captain KL Rahul's Departure, Gautam Gambhir Guides Lucknow Players

Former India cricketer and the current mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir has been in the limelight for the past several days all thanks to his ugly face-off with RCB superstar Virat Kohli. Gambhir and Kohli got involved in a verbal spat during an IPL 2023 match last Monday, which created a lot of buzz on social media and among Indian cricket fans.

Meanwhile, LSG's official Twitter handle on Wednesday shared a few pictures of Gambhir mentoring the young players in a training session ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13. The photos have come just days after Lucknow Super Giants' regular skipper KL Rahul pulled himself out of the 16th edition of the IPL due to an injury.

LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been named the captain of the franchise for the remainder of the season. In LSG's last match against Gujarat Titans, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise lost by a massive margin of 56 runs. After the game, a video of Gambhir scolding LSG players went viral on social media.

Learning from the GGreat. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/clOmED4y4M — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 9, 2023

Here's how the Netizens reacted to Lucknow Super Giants' tweet

Netizens are lauding Gambhir for taking charge in the absence of KL Rahul with some even calling for his inclusion as captain of the franchise. "bring GG in team," one user wrote in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans on Tuesday showered praise on Gambhir for helping his former teammate Rahul Sharma. Gambhir apparently provided Rahul with the best neurologist and hospital on short notice after the latter's mother-in-law suffered a brain hemorrhage recently. Sharma said that Gambhir, who is currently travelling with LSG, helped him find a good doctor and hospital for the treatment of his mother-in-law.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently ranked fourth on the IPL 2023 points table with five wins in 11 matches. LSG have three more matches left before the end of the league stage and they would be eager to win off those games in order to qualify for the playoffs.

