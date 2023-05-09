'He Can't Bowl A Couple Of Overs': Kumble Slams KKR's 'very Strange' Use Of India Star

Kolkata Knight Riders yet again marched to victory in the final over of a match in Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday. The Nitish Rana-led side defeated Punjab Kings by five wickets at the iconic Eden Gardens, as UP cricketer Rinku Singh again hit the winning runs. However, former India head coach Anil Kumble was not happy with the KKR franchise for the way they used an Indian cricketer.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Anil Kumble questioned KKR’s strategy to not give Shardul Thakur a single over to bowl. "He probably would be marking his run up at the Oval. He doesn't get an over which is very strange. He's a quality bowler. Yes, he gives runs but he has the knack to pick wickets as well. In 20 overs, don't give him he can't bowl a couple of overs," Kumble said on JioCinema.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2023; As it happened

In the 53rd match of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Shikhar Dhawan continued his excellent form, scoring 57 runs off 47 balls. Jitesh Sharma contributed 21 runs off 18 balls as PBKS posted a respectable total of 179/7, with Shahrukh Khan unbeaten on 21 runs off just 8 balls. Varun Chakravarthy was the standout bowler for KKR, taking 3 wickets for 26 runs in his four overs.

Harshit Rana returned with figures of 2/33 for the two-time IPL champions. At the same time, Suyash Sharma and Nitish Rana chipped in with a wicket each. While KKR used a total of seven bowlers in the night, they surprisingly didn’t bring in Shardul. Interestingly, Shardul was present at the non-striker’s end when Rinku hit the winning boundary.

In pursuit of the target of 180 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz early after scoring 15 runs. Impact substitute Jason Roy played a crucial role, scoring 38 runs off 24 balls. KKR captain Nitish Rana led from the front with a solid knock of 51 runs off 38 balls. The crowd at Eden Gardens was treated to an incredible innings by Andre Russell, who smashed 42 runs off just 23 balls, including three sixes and three fours.

With this victory, KKR earned two valuable points, bringing their total to 10 points. They surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 points table and currently occupy the 5th position as of Tuesday morning. Notably, five teams are currently tied with 10 points, competing for playoff spots.