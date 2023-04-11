Former Australian cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and predicted big things for a cricketer who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League. Moody’s comments come a day after Lucknow Super Giants earned a stunning 1-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. While Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell hit half-centuries for RCB, LSG stormed to the win, courtesy of the fifties by Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, Pooran’s knock on Monday was certainly the biggest highlight of the match as he smashed 62 runs in 19 balls at a strike rate of 326.32. While Pooran became the talk of the town for the cricketing world, he also received praise from the former coach of his previous franchise, Tom Moody. The former SRH coach mentioned he was not surprised to see Pooran raining havoc on the RCB bowlers while also predicting that it won’t be the last time he shows his genius skills in the IPL.

“I for one was not surprised to see what @nicholas_47 did last night, he’s unique who’s talent needs to be understood. We’ve seen this before in other leagues and it won’t be the last time we’ll be spellbound by his genius. @IPL #RCBvLSG,” tweeted Moody. Having played a total of 51 IPL games in his career, the 62-run knock in 19 balls marked the fifth fifty for the 27-year-old in IPL history.

I for one was not surprised to see what @nicholas_47 did last night, he’s unique who’s talent needs to be understood.

We’ve seen this before in other leagues and it won’t be the last time we’ll be spellbound by his genius. @IPL #RCBvLSG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 11, 2023

IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran takes LSG from 99/4 to 189/6 in just a few overs vs RCB

Pooran walked out to bat at no. 6 for Lucknow Super Giants after Marcus Stoinis’ wicket in the 11th over, reduced LSG to 99/4. While LSG skipper KL Rahul looked to struggling at the other end, Pooran took no time to settle down and got off the mark with a six. He then continued hitting the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers all around the park and completed his half-century in 15 balls to register the fastest fifty so far in IPL 2023.

"It isn't about getting a look in, if it is in my slot then I will smash it for six"

After being handed the Player of the Match award for his effort, Pooran said, “I want to dedicate this performance to my wife and new born. We knew that the game was on, Stoinis and KL had a wonderful partnership. Stoinis kept us in the game and I knew this was a nice wicket. We could chase even over 50 in the last four, it was about cashing in. The second ball I came in and smashed a six”.

“It isn't about getting a look in, if it is in my slot then I will smash it for six. Over the past couple of years, I've put a lot of pressure on myself to finish games. Today also I wanted to finish the game, but got out in the end. I hope this is the season for me, in a good space and state of mind. Just want to enjoy my cricket, play with a smile and entertain, and win games for my team,” Pooran added furing the post-match presentation.