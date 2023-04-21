IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule for IPL playoffs; IPL 2023 final venue revealed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the venues and dates of the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023. The first qualifier and the eliminator is supposed to be held on May 23 and 24, 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai whereas the second qualifier will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26 and 28, 2023 respectively.

Announcing the IPL playoffs fixtures Indian Premier League said in a statement, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively."

IPL playoffs schedule announced

Date Match Venue 23/05/2023 Qualifier 1 M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 24/05/2023 Eliminator M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 26/05/2023 Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 28/05/2023 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League kickstarted on March 31, 2023, with the opening match played between Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans. The tournament began in a very grand fashion wherein stars like Tamanaaah, Rashmika Mandanna, and Arijit Singh performed at the opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Titans emerged victorious in the opening match and the Hardik Pandya side won the match by five wickets.

Now the tournament has completed near to 30 matches and we have already witnessed a lot of last-ball thrillers seeing more than a month of tournament left we can witness a lot more thrillers in the upcoming days.

The 16th edition of the tournament till now has also produced two centuries from Harry Brook and Venkatesh Iyer respectively whereas in bowling Rashid Khan has also taken a hat trick.

Talking about the final that is set to be played in Ahmedabad, is a perfect venue for the IPL fans to witness a final as at one time more than one lakh spectators will sit together in one place to witness the final of the most expensive cricket league in the world.