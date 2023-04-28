IPL 2023: Bravo And Fleming Reveal Reason Behind CSK's Puzzling 'MS Dhoni' Decision

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings suffered their third loss of the IPL 2023 after they lost to Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur by 32 runs. The fans who were there to support Chennai and most importantly MS Dhoni were not able to see the formen India wicketkeeper-batsman bat as Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube stayed at the crease till the last but were not able to take their team over the line. After seeing their team lose, the disappointed Super Kings fans questioned not sending the team's captain to bat up the order.

Amidst all the chaos, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming and Dwayne Bravo have come up with interesting answers to the argument. Fleming who has been the team's head coach from the first season of the Indian Premier League said while addressing the press interaction after the match that we have certain roles assigned to everyone in the team and tweaking to make some exceptions will not be the right thing to do.

'The set roles are very important': Stephen Fleming

"The set roles are very important. Ajinkya Rahane has been great for us at No. 3. We don't mess with things that are going well. It was just today we came up against a team that took the pace off the ball. We couldn't get any real momentum in the first six overs. Devon Conway, who is in outstanding form, couldn't get underway. The rhythm of the innings was slow. When we tried to catch the game up, we made mistakes", Stephen Fleming said in the press conference.

Chennai Super Kings coach Dwayne Bravo too shared his thoughts regarding the same and said that the CSK skipper MS Dhoni likes to sit back and give chances to the youngsters and expose their talents. Bravo also said that the biggest positive that has come till now due to his mindset is Shivam Dube who has till now scored 236 runs in the tournament in eight matches and has a highest score of 95* against RCB.

"That is the position he has to bat. Everyone is batting higher than him and he takes that responsibility and ownership upon himself to bat lower down the order because the likes of Jadeja, Rayudu, and Dube, he wants to give these guys as many opportunities as possible. He is happy to just play the finishing role", Dwayne Bravo said after CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match.

"The CSK morale is very high, and that has nothing to do with the results. We are a team that is normally very level irrespective of whether we perform well or not. But it is always better when we are doing well. So far, we have started the season on a positive note and we just have to keep the momentum and keep winning cricket games. Tomorrow's game against RR is going to be a very hard game", Dwayne Bravo concluded.