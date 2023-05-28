Quick links:
Image- IPL/BCCI
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be coming to an end. The grand finale of the IPL 2023 will see the clash between the 4-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the current champions who will be defending their title, the Gujarat Titans. on May 28th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, the IPL 2023 opener was also played on March 31 between CSK and GT at the world's largest cricket arena.
After 3 years, the IPL 2023 is the first season ever to be played in its home-and-away format. The last three seasons were conducted at neutral venues due to the COVID pandemic and lockdown. The IPL 2023 kicked off with a lavish opening ceremony in Ahmedabad, where celebrities such as Arjit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannah Bhatia wowed the crowd.
The closing ceremony will also be a pleasure to the eyes of the people much like the opening ceremony. Many famous Bollywood actors, singers, and artists will be gathering to grace the events' final with their breathtaking performances. Check out when and where you can watch the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony live, as well as who will be performing:
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be happening on May 28, the night of the IPL 2023 Final.
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 PM IST, according to the tweet posted by the IPL
Among those scheduled to perform are Indian rapper Divine, King, Indian music producer Nucleya, and Canadian playback singerJonita Gandhi. The event is expected to be lit up by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman.
Star Sports Network will be live telecasting the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023. IPL fans can also watch the event on the JioCinema app and website for free.
