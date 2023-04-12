IPL 2023: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Pulls Off A Freak Run Out Against RR | WATCH VIDEO

Mahendra Singh Dhoni picked up his 200th appearance as a captain when he took the field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. The 41-year-old thus became the first captain to achieve such a record and he was felicitated just before the match. Dhoni also showed his exemplary wicketkeeping skills as he was involved in the run-out of Adam Zampa.

MS Dhoni pulls off another blinder from behind the stumps

Tushar Deshpande bowled the last over in the first innings. Zampa scooped the ball towards fine leg and Maheesh Theeksana who was at the short fine leg missed an easy catch. He then threw the ball towards Dhoni who casually dislodged the stumps from a distance. The run out was a typical Dhoni kind of dismissal and he has pulled off such kind of antics several times during his career.

In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. Riding high on Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shimron Hetmyer's fiery stroke-making capabilities, the Rajasthan Royals registered a score of 175/8. As Chennai came out to chase, they started to lose wickets early, but Devon Conway with his 50 off 38 deliveries kept Chennai Super Kings in the hunt. CSK skipper MS Dhoni with 32 off 17 deliveries threatened Rajasthan Royals' chances of winning the match, but he failed to replicate his trademark six-hitting capability and CSK fell short by 3 runs.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar