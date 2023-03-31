IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Craze Takes Over Ahmedabad Streets Ahead Of CSK Vs GT - WATCH

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is about to kick off its 16th edition as Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture. It will be a fight between mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and mentee Hardik Pandya who also happens to be the captain of the reigning champions. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

MS Dhoni mania has hit the streets as Thala is returning on the pitch after a hiatus

Despite IPL's return all the craze surrounds only one player, the indomitable MS Dhoni. Thala, as he is called fondly is returning to the cricket pitch after a span of 314 days and fans cannot wait to welcome him in at the grand stage of the IPL. It remains to be seen whether he continues to don the yellow jersey beyond this season but Ahmedabad has already caught the IPL fever as Dhoni mania has hit the street.

People are chanting Dhoni's name and it seems CSK will have a large number of supporters which is incidentally an away venue for them.

This is an era of dhoni lovers. Gujaratis going crazy in the metro heading motera with the loud chants of DhoniDhoni. pic.twitter.com/YUBbwkaLUS — Madhumay (@wordOOji) March 31, 2023

CSK squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule

GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs PBKS on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST