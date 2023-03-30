IPL 2023: DDCA Has Special Plans To Host Rishabh Pant For Delhi Capitals' Home Games

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a day away and all the teams are busy in preparing for the upcoming season of the most awaited tournament. The Delhi Capitals will be missing the likes of their captain Rishabh Pant and will be led by David Warner. Pant will be out of action from IPL 2023 as he will be recovering from his surgery that he had to undergo due to a brutal car crash that happened in December last year.

Ahead of IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals management have said that they will miss Rishabh Pant and will now involve him in their campaign. According to the potential plans revealed by DC so far, every player in the team will have Pant's jersey number 17 written on their T-shirt and caps.

The Arun Jaitely Stadium will host the home IPL games for the Delhi Capitals and it comes under the DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association). The governing body has said that they will be happy to host Pant at the stadium during the Capitals' home matches.

'We can have his number on our shirts...': Ricky Ponting

“In an ideal world for me, he’d be sitting next to me in the dugout every match. But if that’s not possible, we’d like to make him part of the team in ways possible. We can have his number on our shirts or on caps. Just to make it clear that he’s our leader, even if he’s not with us", DC coach Ricky Ponting had said during an event.

'We are ready to host Rishabh Pant...': DDCA

DDCA director Shayam Sharma said as per ANI, “We are ready to host Rishabh Pant at the ground if he feels okay and Delhi Capitals allows it. We will take care of everything for him, be it picking him up from home or dropping him back. We will also create a special ramp till the dugout for his access."

However the Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting his desire to keep Rishabh Pant by his side in the team dug out. “I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We want to get him involved this season, and I would love to have it in at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our changing room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job, and he has been a successful franchise captain. He’s excited to lead the team as well", said Ponting as per ANI.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on April 1, 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.