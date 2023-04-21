David Warner Thanks Delhi Police For Nabbing Thief Who Stole Delhi Capitals Players Bats

Delhi Capitals encountered an unusual situation recently, as a significant portion of the team's equipment went missing during their journey from Bengaluru to Delhi. According to reports, the players discovered that their kit bags were missing several items, including bats, helmets, batting gloves, and pads, once they arrived at their hotel rooms in Delhi. David Warner and Phil Salt lost three bats each, while Mitchell Marsh lost two willows.

David Warner provides an update on the recent theft

A new update on the matter has emerged. Delhi skipper David Warner took to his official Instagram handle to announce that the culprits responsible for the theft had been apprehended, and most of the stolen items had been recovered. The Australian opener shared a picture of the retrieved bats, helmets, and other equipment placed on the floor in his Instagram story, thanking those who helped in the recovery process. However, a few items are still missing, Warner wrote.

"They found the culprits. Few missing still but thank you," Warner wrote in the caption of his post. The post also shows a police officer standing near the recovered items including bats, pads, helmets, and gloves.

Delhi Capitals secure maiden win of IPL 2023

Despite the theft, Delhi Capitals managed to secure their first victory of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders, with Warner leading the charge with a blistering 57 runs. He had been struggling to find his form in the previous matches despite getting a couple of fifties, but his quickfire half-century helped set up Delhi's four-wicket triumph in a low-scoring match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

After DC's bowlers, led by veteran Ishant Sharma, restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a mere 127 runs, Warner's impressive knock put Delhi in a commanding position. However, his dismissal, along with that of Manish Pandey's, resulted in a mid-innings slump for Delhi. The team found it difficult to score boundaries, and the match went down to the wire, with DC needing 7 runs in the last over. They eventually achieved victory with four wickets and four balls to spare, thanks to the help of one no-ball.

