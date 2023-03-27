IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

IPL 2023 will present another opportunity for Delhi Capitals to end the trophyless string that has elongated from the inception of the tournament. Ever since the change in ownership, the DC franchise have seen an upward trajectory right untill the thwartening season last year. The team would look to come back this year but a daunting situation is already in the waits. This year the team will enter the competition without the full-time captain Rishabh Pant, and in his absence, David Warner will take up the responsibility.

Buoyant by the return of Sourav Ganguly to the management staff and headed by Ricky Ponting, the team tasted a fair bit of success when the duo got together in 2019. However, the franchise could only make it to the playoffs back then, this they would be targeting a farther distance. The team has the firepower required in all departments but there are some frailties in the squad too, whichever will dominate on the end will bring out the corresponding result. So, with that being the case let's run a SWOT analysis on the Delhi Capitals squad and figure out what chances they possess in the upcoming IPL season.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Strengths

Credit must be given to the owners and Ricky Ponting for scouting talents and sticking with them. Going into the IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals have a well balanced side. The opening pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw could turn out to be the biggest X-factor of the team. Moreover, the recent form of Mitchell Marsh and Sarfaraz Khan could add solidarity to the side in the middle order. In the bowling department, Anrich Nortje would be expected to fire on all cylinders. With the pace he carries if he bowls at good length then he could be a huge strength for the DC. Another strength DC has is its bench. Youngsters such as Yash Dhull, and Phil Salt would fancy their chance and if given the opportunity they could prove their mettle.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Weaknesses

Rishabh Pant's not being a part of the squad is a huge setback for the Capitals. Moreover, the team's strength could turn into its weakness as well, as youngsters bring promise but at the same time their inexperience could prove to be fatal for the team. Plus, the heavy dependency on the top order to succeed is a flaw as well which has been evident in past seasons where on many occasions DC crumbled and collapsed under pressure. So, while it is aside that has balance, it also is unpredictable.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Opportunities

If Delhi Capitals play to their strengths and players like Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav stood up and give confidence with their respective roles then the side on the day could beat any team. Youngsters may likely get the opportunity to shine and if all the players successfully play their role in the season then the season is no less an opportunity to end the longing for the trophy.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Threats

The potential Mid-season injuries could pose a major threat to the team. Moreover, setting the right combination would be a task. Aside from this as the season is long therefore the challenge of maintaining consistency with bat and ball will remain at large.

