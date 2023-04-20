IPL 2023: Die-hard fan sells his bike just to see CSK captain 'Thala' MS Dhoni play

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's massive popularity could be an inspiration for other cricketers as the Chennai Super Kings skipper has maintained himself at the peak of the game. Despite his retirement from international cricket following the disappointing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 209 ICC World Cup semifinal. This ongoing season of the Indian Premier League season could be Dhoni's last season.

MS Dhoni fan travelled all the way from Goa to witness the CSK captain

The 41-year-old has been reinstated as CSK's captain this season as last year Ravindra Jadeja too shared the captaincy responsibility with him and the result was pretty awful as they finished last from the bottom in the IPL table. During CSK's last match against RCB, a Chennai fan was seen with an out-of-the-box placard at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The placard has a slogan dedicated towards Thala, what fans fondly called Dhoni for his affection towards CSK. "I sold my bike just to see Thala Dhoni all the way from Goa." Despite the stadium being at RCB's home, a sea of Chennai supporters were present at the stands which speak volumes about Dhoni's popularity.

Goa is a 10-hour drive from Bengaluru and the craze to witness Dhoni couldn't really pose a problem for the fan who came all the way from another state. His journey proved to be worthwhile as CSK went on to register an eight run victory over Virat Kohli's team.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

Chennai Super Kings are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match of IPL 2023 at the Chepauk Stadium.