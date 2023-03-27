IPL 2023: Ex-cricketer Predicts Team With 'Best Bowling Attack': 'This Is Their X-factor'

IPL 2023: With just less than a week left in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League all the teams have begun to train in their respective camps and players from all over the globe have also started to join their teams. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians have a pretty balanced squad that has a mixture of both young talent and experience.

Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Royal Challengers Bangalore has a pretty balanced bowling lineup and leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga can prove to be one of the 'X factors' of the team. Hasaranga was among the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2022 and grabbed a total of 26 wickets.

While speaking to Star Sports Sanjay Manjrekar said,

Royal Challengers Bangalore's pace bowling has depth. Even if Hazlewood is not fit, then they have Topley. In the spin department, they have Wanindu Hasaranga. They have Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. Their bowling is perfect and even Maxwell can bowl. In this IPL, according to me, the best bowling attack belongs to RCB and that is their combined X-factor.

The Royals Challengers Bangalore will be looking to lift their first Indian Premier League trophy this season. They reached the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but were beaten by Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. RCB was able to reach qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 but were defeated by Rajasthan Royals who later lost to Gujarat Titans in the finals.

However, the Bangalore-based franchise has a decent chance of winning the IPL this season as former captain Virat Kohli seems to regain his lost form in the last six months and can also add a lot of value to the team's performance.

RCB will play their first match of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5, 2023. Much to RCB's advantage, they will finally play in front of their home crowd after three years as the tournament has returned to the home and away format that it was used to be till 2019. The Indian Premier League will begin on March 31, 2023, with the opening encounter to be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.