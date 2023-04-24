'If only KL Rahul understood this': Ex-India player slams LSG skipper after Ajinkya Rahane's knock

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has slammed KL Rahul following Ajinkya Rahane's impressive performance in last night's game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Praising Rahane's efforts, Ganesh said the veteran India batsman has shown that with intent one can do wonders. He then took a jibe at Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, saying that only if the Bangalore-born cricketer understood how intent works in achieving things.

CSK vs KKR: Dodda Ganesh takes a jibe at KL Rahul

"Rahane he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this," Dodda Ganesh posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Rahane 👏🏻 he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this 😃 #IPL2023 — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) April 23, 2023

Ganesh criticised KL Rahul for his lacklustre performance against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Rahul played a slow innings and couldn't finish the game for his side despite batting through the last over. Rahul scored 68 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 111.47 and failed to chase down a target of 136 runs. Lucknow Super Giants eventually lost the match by 7 runs. Lucknow was looking good to win the match until Mohit Sharma and Gujarat Titans turned things around in the final over by picking up four wickets in four balls.

Rahane, on the other hand, displayed superb form during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored an unbeaten 71 runs off just 29 balls including six fours and five sixes. Rahane's brilliant batting approach helped Chennai post a mammoth total of 235/4 in 20 overs, the highest-ever IPL score at Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase down the target and lost the match by a huge margin of 49 runs.

Rahul has played seven matches and has scored 262 runs at an average of 37.43 and a strike rate of 113.91. He has scored two half-centuries to his name in IPL 2023 thus far. Rahane, on the other hand, has scored 209 runs in five games at an average of 52.25 and at a staggering strike rate of 199.04. It is important to note that Rahane has the highest strike rate on the list of top 20 run-scorers in the IPL so far.

