'I Want To Stay At The Top Of My Game': Faf Du Plessis On His Changed Batting Approach

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is satisfied with his own performances in this year's IPL as he has been able to increase his strike rate and switch gears effectively. Currently, du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 511 runs in 10 games and has scored at a strike rate of 157.72, which is higher than his career IPL strike rate of 133.58 in 126 games.

In an interview with 'RCB Bold Diaries', Faf du Plessis said that he has been intentional about trying to get hundreds and working through the mid-innings period to reach a total of 75+ in the middle overs. With 40 fours and 29 sixes in the current season, du Plessis has been a better enforcer compared to his opening partner Virat Kohli.

READ MORE: KKR Vs PBKS Today Match IPL 2023 Live Score

Faf du Plessis opens up on his changed batting approach

Acknowledging the need to stay on top of his game, Du Plessis has been working on increasing his strike rate from 130 to at least 150 and sometimes 160-170. He also emphasized the importance of playing as much cricket as possible.

"In the past, I always felt like I had a decent attacking game but I felt like there was another gear in terms of taking your strike rate from 130 to 150 at least and then sometimes 160-170 so, I have worked on that a lot. But it is also important for me to try and play as much cricket as possible just to try and stay on top of my game. I have really been quite intentional about trying to get hundreds, finding gears I can work through the mid-innings period, and try and get to 175 plus," Du Plessis said.

Walk the Talk ft. @faf1307



Skipper said it at the start of this #IPL and he’s putting it into action every time he steps on to the field. Ladies and Gentlemen, the Orange Cap Holder… Faf du Plessis.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/JixmrZZPs6 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 8, 2023

READ MORE: Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts India Star For Poor Decision

RCB are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 10 games and needs to win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Image: BCCI