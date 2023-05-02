Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns against each other at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. The match was low-scoring and marked by a verbal altercation between players Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq, and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

However, RCB captain Faf du Plessis had a different perspective on the situation. He stated that he enjoyed seeing Kohli's aggressive side and appreciated the way he hyped up the crowd despite them supporting the opposing team. Kohli displayed intense and fiery behavior throughout the game, which Du Plessis believed was Kohli at his best.

"Aggression is the best version of Virat, isn’t it? To see him pumped up like that, that’s when he is at his very best. So it is really awesome to be a part of it and my job is to keep things calm on the field, which I thought that I did really well,” Du Plessis said after the match.

Despite Kohli's aggressive demeanor during the match, he showed sportsmanship and maturity afterward. He accepted the 100% fine imposed on him for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and acknowledged his mistake. This demonstrated Kohli's commitment to the spirit of the game.

The altercation between Gambhir, Kohli, and Naveen-ul-Haq was regrettable, but it showcased the high-intensity and passion that the IPL generates among players and fans. Du Plessis' comments on Kohli's attitude highlighted the value of having a competitive and enthusiastic player on the team.

IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB

Batting first, RCB posted 126/9 in 20 overs. Kohli hit 31 off 30 balls while batting at the top of the order. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with 44 off 40 balls. Dinesh Karthik contributed with 16 off 11 balls. The rest of the RCB batters were dismissed for a single-digit score. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a three-wicket haul for LSG, while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra took two wickets each to their names.

In the second innings, RCB managed to bowl out LSG for just 108 runs thanks to some brilliant bowling in the powerplay. RCB picked up four wickets in the first six overs of LSG's innings. Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, and Wanindu Hasaranga contributed with one wicket each in the powerplay. Karn Sharma scalped two wickets and Harshal Patel took one. RCB also executed two run-outs in the field.

Image: RCB