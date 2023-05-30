IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni Gets Out On Golden Duck In IPL 2023, Crowd Left Stunned

In what could be his last IPL match as a player, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni got out for a golden duck. Coming down to bat in the 13th over of CSK's innings, Dhoni got dismissed for a 1-ball duck. Note, CSK's innings had been reduced to 15 overs and their target was set at 171 runs due to rain interruption. Dhoni came down to bat after Mohit Sharma removed Ambati Rayudu for 19 off 8 balls.

Despite Dhoni's dismissal, CSK managed to win the game and become only the second side to win the IPL trophy for a record five times. Ravindra Jadeja finished the game with a six and a four when CSK needed 10 off the last two balls. Dhoni can now proudly hang up his boots and go into retirement as he has officially made CSK the most-successful side in IPL. Mumbai Indians also have five titles to their name but they have not played as many finals as CSK.

IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK

Earlier, Gujarat Titans smashed a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan played a sensational knock of 96 off 47 balls to help his side post the huge total on the board. Wriddhiman Saha also scored a half-century. However, the match was interrupted by rain just after the start of the second innings. CSK were then given a target of 171 runs in 15 overs. They chased it down to win their fifth title.

Image: Twitter