IPL 2023 Final: 'Runner-up' CSK Image Creates An Storm On Internet Before Final

Several people claimed that the IPL 2023 finals game had been fixed after seeing an image from the Ahmedabad venue that went viral on social media before the start of the championship game.

The image showed a gigantic screen with the words “Runner-up Chennai Super Kings” displayed on it.

As soon as this picture appeared on social media, it quickly spread, making Gujarat Titans fans seem ecstatic about it. However, the CSK fans are direly nervous. Different reactions have surfaced on Twitter concerning the incident, which has gone viral on social media.

Some speculated that it might have been a screen test scenario before the actual final, in which case the Gujarat Titans team may have also seen a similar display.

What are the fan's reaction to the IPL 2023 Final leaked image?

Still rooting for CSK 🥺💛. https://t.co/AilH65wsQc — Khushi Chauhan (@khushikibaat) May 28, 2023

This world is a Stage where Everything is planned & Scripted.

You just have to Perform well.



🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/VGf5FlDQW8 — Vineet 🚩 (@Vineet0513) May 28, 2023

The fans have displayed mixed reactions on social media. While some people are claiming there was a screen testing under process at that time, and they were testing with the slides of the probable scenario of the GT vs CSK game. However, many showed support for their team, saying no matter what happens, they would back CSK forever.

This final will mark the third encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the current season. In their first meeting at Ahmedabad, GT ensured a victorious start to their title defense campaign. However, CSK avenged the loss when they faced Gujarat in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk, becoming the first team to secure a spot in the final this season. Hardik Pandya and team had to take a longer path to reach the final. But they accomplished it in style with a convincing 62-run victory in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

GT has emerged victorious in five out of their eight matches at the venue this season, with their last defeat occurring on May 2 against Delhi Capitals. Since then, they have secured three consecutive wins. This will be the biggest GT vs CSK match so far. Chennai made a remarkable comeback in the 2023 season after placing ninth in the competition the year before. Dhoni initially gave up the captaincy at the beginning of the season, but he later regained it from Ravindra Jadeja.