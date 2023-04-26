IPL 2023: Former Aussie Batsman Comes Down Hard On Mumbai Indians' Skipper Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma hasn't had a great IPL as the Mumbai Indians skipper has looked out of sync this time around. Following their three consecutive wins the five champions have now lost two consecutive matches and will host Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody dissected Rohit's performance in IPL 2023 and had few opinions.

Tom Moody speaks up on Rohit Sharma's performance in IPL 2023

Despite getting a number of good starts the Indian skipper has failed to convert them into big scores and Moody feels the player hasn't really warmed up to the occasion.

"At the moment, it is nearly like he [Rohit Sharma] has teased this with a couple of performances where you think, 'Okay, here it comes', and you are waiting for those floodgates to open. But that's all we have seen. We have just seen a couple of little teases. He hasn't really got out of the blocks. He is showing the intent, which has been important. That's been the one thing this year is that he's come out trying to boss it and control it from up front."

Another big money failure has been Ishan Kishan. Mumbai decided to retain the youngster ahead of IPL 2023 but the wicketkeeper has completely failed to live up to the bill as Mumbai surrendered to Gujarat Titans in an one sided affair in Ahmedabad.

Moody further dissected the technical aspect of the format and said:

When there is movement in the air or off the seam, both those players look vulnerable. I think you can say that across the whole of world cricket. The game has changed quite a lot and I think T20 has had something to do with that with regards to technique and the way the batters play. As soon as we see swing or seam, we see even the best batters struggle. It's because in a T20 game, you have to have your hands in a different position and need to be set in a different position to seek power.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement).

Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson.