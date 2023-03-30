IPL 2023: Former English Bowler Predicts 'Player Of The Season' Of 16th Edition

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a day away as all the teams are almost done with their preparations. A number of debutants are expected to play their trade as millions were splashed in the auction last year. In the opening fixture, Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings on 31st March at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

English batsman Harry Brook is one of the most famed players who has been in the limelight for his consistent performance for the Three Lions. Sunrisers Hyderabad spent a whopping 13.25 crore to acquire the service of the 24-year-old and he is destined to make use of all the chances he will get in the cash-rich tournament.

Steve Harmison predicted the potential winner of the Orange cap in IPL 2023

Former English fast bowler Steve Harmison spoke highly of the player and even claimed the Yorkshire player could be the recipient of the Orange Cap as well as the player of the tournament. As per givemesport, "I think he might start with an orange cap as well. I think Harry Brooke is going to be the best player. I think he could get Player of the Tournament."

The player is mostly known for his trickery in the longer format but it remains to be seen how he copes with the shortest format as he has been involved in T20 leagues across the globe.

"When you're on a wave like he's on, things just seem to fall into place. Sometimes they sort of nosedive and dive-bomb, but I don't see it with Harry. For me, I think he might start with an orange cap because he's in an orange kit.

"I've got a funny feeling if he's around for the whole series. The Sunrisers, I think they've done some decent business. I think they've got some decent business over the line. I think Brooke could be the icing on the cake for them and I think he might just score the runs," he added.

SRH Full Squad for IPL 2023

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh