IPL 2023: Former India Player Has One Unique Prediction To Make Ahead Of MI Vs RCB Clash

MI vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2023. RCB has not been able to win a single IPL title till now and the Faf du Plessis side will be looking to lift the cup this year. Mumbai, on the other side will be looking to begin their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a win as in the last 10 seasons they have not been able to win the first match of any IPL edition.

Both the teams will have an edge walking into the match as Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the last four of the five matches they have played against MI. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have also won eight of the last ten matches they have played in Bengaluru.

However, besides everything former India bowler Harbhajan Singh believes that the RCB vs MI encounter will be the biggest match in the IPL 2023.

'It is going to be a mother of all contests in the TATA IPL 2023 so far': Harbhajan Singh

"RCB vs MI match is going to be the biggest match of TATA IPL 2023 so far because two superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other. Add to it, the electrifying atmosphere at Chinnaswamy. It couldn't get better than this. Fans can't afford to miss it as 200-plus runs can be scored in the first innings and it could be chased down as well. So it is going to be a mother of all contests in the TATA IPL 2023 so far”, Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

Coming back to the RCB vs MI match so both the teams have pretty balanced squads and it is very hard to predict who wins the match at the end. Royal Challengers Bangalore on one end have the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj. Mumbai Indians on the other end will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and in his absence, all the responsibility will be on Jofra Archer who will lead the pace attack.