IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans And Lucknow Super Giants Lock Horns To Dominate Proceedings

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans would look to shrug off the defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back when they clash with Lucknow Super Giants, who will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in IPL here Saturday. While the Titans will look to start afresh after the three-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals, LSG got a confidence-boosting 10-run win against the Sanju Samson-led side to climb to the second spot in the points table.

Both teams have been a tad inconsistent this season, losing two games each although the Titans have played a match less than LSG. The Titans, who are fourth in the league table, have struggled to defend totals this season. Mohammed Shami has been a constant wicket-taker and has looked potent in the powerplay but more is expected of Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little. Skipper Hardik Pandya also hasn't been at his best with the ball, having picked only one wicket so far. Pacer Mohit Sharma, however, has done well in the two games he has played.

Rashid Khan has spearheaded the spin department, but against the Royals when he was taken to the cleaners by Samson, GT had no answer but to hand debut to 18-year-old Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, who did well under pressure, albeit in a losing cause. The Gujarat batting department looks sorted with likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan striking the ball well.

But the reigning champions of the IPL will have their task cut out against LSG, who boast of a formidable batting line up. LSG have no dearth of power in their batting, with Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis capable of pulverising any opposition. Mayers has been in sensational form at the top while Pooran and Stoinis doing the job in the middle order.

But skipper KL Rahul's form is a little concerning. He has batted with strike rate of 114.79 this season. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is also yet to play an impactful innings he is capable of. Talented leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and veteran Amit Mishra are doing well for LSG in the spin department while Krunal Pandya has also put in a match-winning performance. In Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Yudhvir Singh Charak, LSG also possess a good pace department. Debutant Naveen-ul Haq sizzled in his maiden game against RR and will look to continue in the same vein.

The Titans, however, may have a slight psychological edge having defeated the Super Giants on both occasions last season. The match is set to be played during the day so dew won't be a factor.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.