IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Slammed For Baffling Decision In Last Over

Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League for the fifth time on Monday night, after a nail-biting finish to the summit clash against Gujarat Titans. All seemed to go well for GT in the first four balls of the last over, as Mohit Sharma bowled four yorkers in a trot. However, Ravindra Jadeja preserved his best to the last and smashed a six and a four in the last two balls to hand CSK the victory.

As the events unfolded, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy in the final over of the game became one of the talks of the town. After conceding a dot and three singles to start the 20th over, Mohit Sharma had 10 runs to defend in the last two balls. While Mohit grabbed a quick drink before going for the final push, Hardik was seen giving him a pep talk.

As play resumed, Ravindra Jadeja stayed in his crease to get under the yorker and slammed the ball over long-on for a maximum. With Chennai Super Kings’ winning equation reduced to four runs for the win in one ball, Pandya once again approached Mohit but no changes were made to the field. While Mohit bowled another low full toss on the pads in the final delivery, Jadeja managed to get bat on it, before the ball went for a four.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's pep talk to Mohit Sharma backfires on GT

Fans lash out on Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra after GT lose IPL 2023 final

With MS Dhoni-led CSK picking up the IPL 2023 title, fans questioned if the Gujarat Titans captain had any part to play in ruining Mohit’s momentum before the last two balls. “Actually Hardik Pandya has gone to Mohit Sharma after 4 good deliveries to discuss some things in which he distracted the bowler and break his momentum. After that he bowled half volley which went for 6 & lats bowl on leg stump line. Nobody is talking about this blunder,” a Twitter user said.\

At the same time, other users pointed out how Ashish Nehra’s message to Mohit in the tense final over might have also backfired. “#AshishNehra might be a street-smart coach and all. But he needs to stop poking his nose all the time during the match. Sending a message to the experienced #MohitSharma totally backfired,” the user said. Mohit Sharma earlier took 5/10 in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians and finished the tournament second in the Purple Cap standings with 27 wickets.