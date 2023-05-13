The Indian Premier League has given many stars to the Indian cricket team like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more. One such player is Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia who has impressed many cricketing fans with his performance in the IPL. KKR batsman Rinku hits five sixes in the last over to Titans' bowler Yash Dayal in an IPL 2023 match and many netizens praised him by saying, 'he has repeated Tewatia's' act.

Rahul Tewatia while playing for Rajasthan Royals hit Kings XI Punjab bowler Sheldon Contrell for five sixes in an over and won his team an almost lost match in IPL 2020. Tewatia was part of the Indian team in the 2021 home series against England but didn't get the chance to play for the national team.

However, in an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Rahul Tewatia believes that he is not very far away from making a place in the Indian team. Tewatia was asked about his wish to play for the India team, to which he replied, "Yes, of course. It's a dream since I was a kid and used to watch cricket on television. Man, I want to play on these grounds, I want to wear the India jersey. Now that I'm close, why would I waver from that dream?."

READ: DC vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score

"It depends on the selectors. A kid from the village, playing chaddi baniyan on the streets, is now playing the role of a finisher in an IPL team. So yes, I am closer to the India dream, I believe", Rahul Tewatia added.

READ: SRH vs LSG IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

"Hundred percent. If you don't improve yourself every day, even if it's by 0.1%, what's the point of playing this game? There has to be some motivation. I'm in a better place now", Rahul Tewatia said.

Rahul Tewatia recently was seen playing for Gujarat Titans in the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match in which Titans lost by 27 runs while chasing 219 against Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan were the stars of the match from their teams. Surya played an unbeaten knock of 103 whereas Rashid picked up a four-wicket haul with the ball and made 79* with the bat. However at last it was Mumbai who emerged to be victorious at the Wankhede Stadium.