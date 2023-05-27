IPL 2023: Harbhajan Recalls Unheard Story On His 'baby' Celebration Aimed At Australia

In a recent segment with Star Sports India, Harbhajan Singh can be heard recalling a never-heard-before story from the IPL playoffs. In conversation with Deep Das Gupta, Harbhajan was asked to share his thoughts on his performance for Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2013 playoffs. Harbhajan Singh memorably took a three-wicket haul in the match, before scoring the winning runs with the bat.

“This was an important game for us. We were coming off a loss against Delhi. I dismissed the Rajasthan captain Mr. Rahul Dravid and our captain Rohit Sharma completed the catch,” said Harbhajan Singh. He was then asked about his iconic ‘baby’ celebration after finishing off the match with a four.

Interestingly, the former India cricketer revealed how he looked to teach Australia pacer James Faulkner a lesson with his celebration. “They had kept the point inside. I knew he (Faulkner) was going to bowl a short-length delivery. Back in those days, Darren Sammy used to celebrate like he is holding his baby in his arms. I did it with the bat,” he said.

"We will avenge Australia together"

“This was because they (RR) clashed against Darren Sammy in the previous game. They had teased Sammy in the match. Faulkner had helped RR win the game with the bat and did the same celebration,” he added. Further explaining the series of event, Harbhajan jokingly said that he planned to avenge Australia together with Darren Sammy.

“So when I made Mumbai win this game, the celebration was dedicated to Sammy. It was like, even though you lost, your brother is still standing here. We will avenge Australia together. He was doing it for his baby. It is a good thing if he is doing it for his baby, but do not insult him with it. I told them that Sammy might not be here but no worries, I will do the celebrations,” he added.

The segment aired during the IPL telecast of IPL 2023 MI vs GT Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 26. Harbhajan was speaking about his iconic performance in the game, on the 10-year-anniversary of MI’s first-ever title triumph. Meanwhile, the five-time champions lost to Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on Friday and ended their campaign in the 2023 season.