Gujarat Titans made a grand debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they were able to clinch the title of one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world. The Hardik Pandya-led team defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of the IPL 2022 and won the tournament in their first season.

However, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya recently revealed during an interaction with Gaurav Kapoor during the Gujarat Titans podcast that he was about to join another IPL team before the 15th edition of the tournament. Hardik revealed that he was about to join the Lucknow Super Giants franchise ahead of the tournament.

'I did get a call from the other franchise': Hardik Pandya

“I did get a call from the other franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) as well, which was a new franchise in IPL. Someone who I knew (KL Rahul) was leading the team. For me, it was very important, considering the stage at which I was, where I really wanted to play with a person who has known me", Hardik Pandya said.

“I always found that people who know me have a different perspective than people who have never come across or come close to me. When I got the opportunity to work with someone I know, I was very keen to go to that side", Hardik Pandya further said.

'Ashu pa called me'

However, Hardik Pandya further revealed that one call from Ashish Nehra who was the head coach of the team changed his mind and also convinced him to join the team. "But then Ashu pa called me. At that time, the team also didn't have permission to be part of the IPL. It was very haywire, things weren't even settled. He said, 'I'm going to be the coach. It isn't fixed yet, but I will be coach'. I was like, 'Ashu pa if you weren't there, I wouldn't have even considered this because you're saying this… I've always felt you are one person who has understood what I am", Hardik Pandya said.

"I'm simple to work with, the one who knows me, knows what I am. I think he (Nehra) comes in those categories who have found the right side of me. I was completely off the grid because I took a sabbatical, and was away from the sport. I had decided not to be available for anything. I told him, 'Ashu pa, it's very important for me to know what you're looking at'. We had a good chat. I was like, ‘Okay let me think about it’. Moments after disconnecting the call, he dropped me a message saying 'If you're ready, I would like you to take the captaincy'. That was a surprise for me. I didn't expect that. I've never been a person who has ever run behind anything. If someone comes, it comes. When I got to know, I was in a different zone", Hardik Pandya further quoted.

Coming to Gujarat Titans' current scenario in the IPL 2023, the Hardik Pandya-led side till now has played four matches out of which they have been able to win three and have lost one match.