IPL 2023: Harsha Bhogle Hits Out At Trolls Over Virat - Rohit Saga, Asks Fans To Unfollow

IPL 2023: Indian cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and put out a stern warning for his followers on the social media blogging platform Twitter. Bhogle lashed out at Twitter users, pointing out that they won’t find ‘bias, agendas, and hatred’ in his profile. This comes weeks after Bhogle was called out by fans for showing double standards while shedding his thoughts on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, weighing in his thoughts on Twitter, the 61-year-old broadcaster said, “It might seem unusual but this is actually a request for some to unfollow me. If you are looking for bias, agendas, hatred, you can search all you want, but you won't find it here. This is a largely happy, largely cricket based platform”.

“There might be mistakes, errors of judgement but no personal dislikes. I don't like blocking people because I believe they have the freedom of expression so maybe it is best to unfollow me yourself. Cheers. We have one life, let us enjoy it along with this great game,” Harsha Bhogle added.

Reactions to Harsha Bhogle's tweet

On noticing the tweet, a section of cricket fans on Twitter took Bhogle’s side by saying he a trusted voice in the sport for a reason. Another section of fans expressed heat over the fact that Bhogle threw Virat Kohli under the bus for scoring 61 off 44 against Lucknow Super Giants but turning a blind eye towards the strike rate of other players in IPL 2023. It is worth mentioning that, commentating on the match, Simon Doull had notably called Kohli selfish during his knock against KL Rahul's LSG.

Harsha Bhogle gets called out for double standards on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

“This game confirms everything we have been talking about strike rates. Kohli 61(44), eventual SR of 139 but got 16(15) at the end. Du Plessis 79(46) eventual SR of 172 but was 33(30). Those balls don't come back. And #RCB were short in the end. It is not about the eventual SR,” Bhogle’s tweet after RCB’s loss to LSG read. However, reacting to Rohit Sharma’s knock, Bhogle heaped praises on the Indian skipper, while saying it is a joy to watch him play. “Absolute joy watching Rohit bat in this form. #MI have been tactically superb, both by attacking the power play and going after the threat of Kuldeep Yadav,” said Bhogle.