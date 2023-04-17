IPL 2023: Here's detailed Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings as RR climb top spot

Following Sunday's doubleheader certain changes on the IPL 2023 points table have been recorded. Following a wayward start to the tournament, Mumbai Indians have found the winning momentum as they beat KKR by 6 wickets. In the other encounter, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans produced a thriller which ended with RR picking the win by 3 wickets.

The MI vs KKR match became a major talking point as the much-awaited debut of Arjun Tendulkar took place in the fixture. As for the on-field action, batting first KKR posted a total of 185 courtesy of an incredible century by Venkatesh Iyer. Mumbai Indians though comfortably chased down the total, as two of the foremost players in their batting line up Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav found form and made quick runs. MI got the win by 5 wickets and with 14 balls still to spare.

In the GT vs RR match, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start batting first but Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya kept the run rate in check for a big total. However, wickets at regular intervals pulled them from posting a big total on the board, yet the big-hitting from David Miller in the death overs took GT past 170. Chasing 178 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajasthan Royals got off to a horrendous start. Both the openers fell inside the first three overs and as a consequence, RR posted the lowest powerplay score (26/2 after 6 overs) this season. With the wicket of Riyan Parag RR were reeling at 55 for 4 after 10.3 overs. As a daunting task was in front of them, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer started to throw caution to the wind. In the process, Samson dispatched Rashid Khan for three consecutive sixes, and soon the required run rate came in touching distance. Hetmyer also had his share of sixes in the brisk partnership of 59. Samson held out after scoring 60 off 32, leaving the West Indian to finish the job. Hytyer got the likely support from Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin, as both the players played their cameos. The match went to the last over where at the mark of 5 runs to get off 5 balls, Shimron Hetmyer got the ball to land inside the boundary for a maximum. The Royals won the match by 3 wickets.

IPL Points Table: Rajasthan Royals takes lead at top

With the win over Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals have taken the lead on top. Upon picking another victory Mumbai Indians travel up in the table. Here's the updated IPL points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Venkatesh Iyer goes past

With a sublime knock of 104 off 51 balls, Venkatesh Iyer has gone past Shikhar Dhawan to take the lead in the Orange Cap race. Iyer has amassed 234 in 5 matches. Here's the complete picture of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal regains top position

Yuzvendra Chahal and Mark Wood's contest continues at the top, as Yuzvendra Chahal has gone ahead once again. Chahal has taken 11 wickets till now. Here's the list of the leading wicket-takers after Match 23 of IPL 2023.

The IPL action will continue. Today, the teams of RCB and CSK will meet each other. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM Start.