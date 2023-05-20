IPL 2023: How Can LSG Overtake CSK In Points Table To Reach Top Two? Check Scenario

Chennai Super Kings on Saturday defeated Delhi Capitals in their final league stage game of IPL 2023 to qualify for the playoffs. CSK beat DC by a massive margin of 77 runs to secure the crucial two points on the table. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put on incredible performances to help CSK post a mammoth total of 223/3 in 20 overs.

The MS Dhoni-led side then decimated the Delhi Capitals to restrict them to 146/9 in 20 overs. Apart from David Warner, none of the other DC batters were able to cross the 15-run mark. Warner, on the other hand, smashed 86 off 58 balls before being dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in the 19th over. Chennai now has 17 points to their name and is currently sitting in second position on the IPL 2023 points table.

How can LSG overtake CSK in the points table?

Lucknow Super Giants are presently locking horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match. If they win the game, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise will qualify for the playoffs. However, LSG would look to book a spot in the top two of the points table in order to get that extra game in the knockout stage. So, how can LSG overtake CSK in the points table?

LSG must defeat KKR by 96 runs if they score 200 or more runs in the match. If the LSG score 160 or 180 runs in the match, the side will have to win by 97 runs in order to leapfrog CSK in the table. The task appears to be difficult, but it certainly is not an impossible feat. There have been multiple instances in the ongoing league where teams have won by 100 or more runs. In conclusion, LSG will have to restrict KKR to under 80 runs in order to play Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, LSG is missing some of their crucial players, who have been ruled out of the tournament owing to injuries. Skipper KL Rahul is one of the few LSG players who had to opt out of the league mid-season. Rahul suffered a thigh injury while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month.

IPL 2023: Updated Points Table after Match 67

Image: BCCI

