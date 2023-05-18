IPL 2023: India International Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League 2023, Replacement Named

Rohit Sharma and co., have more problems at their disposal keeping in mind the WTC 2023 final that will be played at the Oval, London starting on June 7, 2023. The Indian team has already sustained major injury blows in the form of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. Piling on to their pain, they have yet another injury issue to address and things look bleak as far as the marquee clash against Australia is considered.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul was forced to call off his IPL campaign mid-season owing to an injury to his thigh. Rahul sustained the injury while fielding during a match between LSG and RCB on May 1. A few days later he announced his exit from the tournament, saying that the doctors have advised him to undergo surgery. Rahul underwent a successful surgery in the United Kingdom and is expected to join the NCA for rehab.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the current edition of the Indian Premier League. Suryansh Shedge has been announced as Unadkat's replacement in the LSG squad. According to a media advisory issued on IPL's official website. Shedge has been brought in as Unadkat's replacement for the remainder of the season. He has joined the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise for Rs. 20 lakh.

Unadkat sustained a shoulder injury during a training session at the nets earlier this month. The LSG management released the left-arm bowler after consulting with the BCCI medical team. According to reports, Unadkat has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to complete his rehab and recover in time for the World Test Championship final. Unadkat played three matches for LSG this season and remained wicketless.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 updated squad

LSG squad: Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Yudhvir Singh, Suryansh Shedge.

Image: BCCI