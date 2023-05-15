IPL 2023: Is MS Dhoni Playing His Last IPL Season? CSK CEO Makes Big Statement

The Chennai Super Kings ended their home leg at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Kolkata Knight Riders with a loss in the IPL 2023. This could be the last time the Chepauk crowd might be witnessing glimpses of their captain MS Dhoni as there is a question mark on him playing in the Indian Premier League 2024.

MS Dhoni has been a veteran of the Chennai Super Kings and has led them to four Indian Premier League titles and the fans will want him to play the next season as well. However, despite all the rumours about Dhoni's availability in the next season, CSK CEO has dropped a remark on his presence in the tournament next season.

'We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season...': CSK CEO

"We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time", CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said. However, the team has till now had a fine campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far and is on the verge of qualification for the playoffs of the tournament. They are on 15 points in the points table and are placed in the second spot. With a game to go against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, the team would want to finish in the top two teams.

Coming back to the Chennai Super Kings' performance in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far, the team faced a loss vs Gujarat Titans in their opening match but came back strongly and managed to win their second encounter against Lucknow Super Giants. The team till now has been in good form in the tournament and the batting has been one of the real strengths of the team. The bowlers have been one of the weak links of the team however, despite being inexperienced they have been able to perform more than the expectations. The team will now look to win their next match against Delhi Capitals and would like to finish in the top two spots of the IPL 2023 points table.

The final of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28, 2023.