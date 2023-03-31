Jacques Kallis Names Team Who Will IPL 2023; 'It Is Always Difficult To Predict'

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League is set to start on 31st March as Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture. Ten teams will be fighting among each other with the final slated to be staged on 28th May. Venues for the playoffs and the final haven't been disclosed yet. Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis picked up his IPL winner on the eve of the Indian Premier League. According to the former Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer, Delhi Capitals will win their maiden IPL trophy by beating five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

Former KKR allrounder picks up his IPL 2023 winner

In an interaction with Star Sports, Jacques Kallis opened up. "It is always difficult to predict which teams are going to be in the IPL playoff because the teams are so evenly matched. But I have got a feeling this year that it is going to be between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with Delhi Capitals taking the cup."

Delhi will miss the service of Rishabh Pant who has been ruled for the entire IPL season following a car crash last year. The Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper will be doing his rehabilitation period and David Warner has been announced as the stand-in skipper in his absence. Recently, Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting hinted that they will try to bring in Pant to the dugout so that the player can cheer his team from the sidelines.

“I only this morning, on the way to this gathering here, spoke to our manager about little ways that we might be able to actually include him without him actually physically being there, you know? His number might be on each of our playing shirts or his number might be on our caps, just so you know, for the players to understand that he’s the heart and soul of the Delhi Capitals, he’s a Delhi boy, he’s our leader but he’s not with us."

"But as I've said, in an ideal world for me, and I said this couple of weeks ago, he's going to be sitting next to me in the dugout for every home game this season. Now, if that can work great, but if it can't, as I said, we'll find other ways to make sure he is a part of what we are doing."