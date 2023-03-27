IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Interacts With Archer During WPL Final Between DC And MI - WATCH

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League due to his back injury and will be undergoing surgery for the same. Mumbai has begun to train ahead of the IPL 2023 and all the players have started to join the franchise and are taking part in the team's practice sessions.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer who will be making his comeback to the Indian Premier League after the 2021 season was signed by the five-time IPL champions in this year's auction. Archer has also joined the team ahead of the season and will have the responsibility to lead the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Amidst all this Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer were seen having a chat with each other while watching the Women's Premier League final between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women in Mumbai last night. The Mumbai franchise uploaded a video of the chat on their social media handle and captioned the post, "Raftaar" which means pace.

Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah have a chat during the WPL final - Watch

Coming to the Women's Premier League final between Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals Women and Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians Women, so at last it was the Harmanpreet's side who emerged as the winners of the inaugural season of the WPL by beating the Capitals by seven wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the star of the chase and scored an unbeaten 60.

Coming back to Mumbai Indians men's franchise so it will begin its Indian Premier League campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2, 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to win its sixth IPL title after a poor show in the last two seasons.

The 16th edition of the tournament will begin March 31 with the opening encounter all set to be played between the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the reigning champions Gujarat Giants. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final of the tournament will be played on May 28, 2023.