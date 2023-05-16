'I’d get him into the squad straight away': Kevin Pietersen tells Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has entered its final phase, and it has thus far provided numerous options for selection for the Indian cricket team. With the tournament progressing toward the league stage's culmination, veterans and experts have been endorsing several players for the upcoming T20 series later in the summer. However, there is one name that stands out among all others, and it has garnered support from most, if not all, for the impending ODI World Cup. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was among the first to advocate for young Yashasvi Jaiswal to be included in the team for the prestigious event.

In a column for Betway, Kevin Pietersen heaped praise on the two young batsmen, referring to them as the "future of the India top order." He passionately advocated for Jaiswal's inclusion in the ODI World Cup squad and encouraged the selectors to back him, thereby setting up a competition between the two promising players. Gill already holds the position of Rohit Sharma's designated opening partner in ODIs, having seized it from Shikhar Dhawan last year and solidified his claim with a record-breaking double century in January. Yashasvi's inclusion would mean that he would be considered as a third opener for India, directly competing with Gill for a spot in the playing XI.

"We’re seeing the future of the India top order in Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I would really strongly look at Jaiswal for the 50-over World Cup. I'd blood him and let him go. I think 50 overs is going to be a thing of the past in the not-too-distant future, but I’d get him into the squad straight away," he said.

Pietersen also commended the IPL for serving as a significant platform for young talented cricketers to showcase their skills on a grand stage. He highlighted the opportunities it provides, the visibility it offers to fans worldwide, and the high-intensity battles that help players develop composure. The IPL's electric atmosphere, with packed stadiums and immense pressure, prepares players to excel in international cricket.

"The IPL gives young players three things. It gives them the opportunity to play, it gives them the visibility of fans around the world, and it gives them the composure to be able to perform in the highest intensity of battle. Stadiums are full, everything's busy, and it’s high intensity," he added. "If you come through that and tick all three boxes, then you're destined to play international sport. That's what I've seen from these two youngsters, in particular, they're stars. They're not just hit-and-miss cricketers, they're absolute quality."

Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL 2023

Both Yashasvi and Gill have been in exceptional form during the ongoing IPL 2023 season. They are separated by just one run in the race for the Orange Cap, with RCB captain Faf du Plessis leading the charts. Both batsmen have played 13 innings so far this season and have recorded more than five half-centuries each, including a century apiece. Gill has amassed 576 runs, securing the second spot, while Yashasvi has scored 575 runs. The only other distinguishing factor between them is Yashasvi's superior strike rate of 166.18 compared to Gill's 146. Additionally, the Rajasthan Royals opener boasts a better boundary rate.

Image: BCCI