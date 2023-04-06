IPL 2023: KKR Decimate RCB In A Dominant Fashion, Netizens Say 'Just RCB Things'

KKR vs RCB: RCB have been decimated at Eden Gardens as Virat Kohli and co. surrendered completely to the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers at Eden Gardens. On the back of a brilliant outing against Mumbai Indians, the onus was on RCB to maintain their juggernaut but they have failed to live up to the expectations. KKR lost to Punjab Kings in the first match and this was their opportunity to turn around their fortunes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore being trolled heavily on social media following their defeat to KKR

The stage was set for Shardul who wasn't supposed to be at the forefront. The bowler was traded to KKR as Delhi Capitals brought Aman Khan to their side. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs in IPL.

One Bad match and they forgot who we are🔥

Vintage RCB is back, let the street knows🐐 pic.twitter.com/BcAWVm8ZBy — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) April 6, 2023

Narine owns chokli

Vintage RCBpic.twitter.com/T3ALSphq3S — Paras 🇮🇳 (@dazzling_paras) April 6, 2023

One bad game and people thought RCB is out of form , now they are back in form. Vintage RCB is back. pic.twitter.com/QnP43RVj2W — 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗻™ (@YouTuberNavee) April 6, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB vs KKR playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, N Jagadeeshan, David Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: A Rawat, F Allen, S Prabhudessai, M Lomror, S Yadav