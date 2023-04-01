KKR Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match: Complete Duckworth-Lewis Scenario If Rain Persists In Mohali

KKR vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are hosting Nitish rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League at the Mohali Stadium. PBKS have kept their core intact as compared to the previous season. Punhab Kings added Sam Curran who is expected to play a key role in their revival this season. It remains to be seen whether they could manage any upturns in their form this campaign.

KKR vs PBKS: DLS scenario for IPL 2023 match

If Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match starts by 7:54 PM, there will be no over-reduction.

If it restarts after that, one over will get deducted for every four minutes of delay.

KKR are 7 runs behind as per DLS method. KKR will lose IPL match if rain persists in Mohali.

Floodlights malfunctioned as PBKS vs KKR match halts

During their match against KKR at the Mohali Stadium there was an issue with the floodlight. Match got interrupted for a brief period as the floodlight had taken a bit of time to light up. It's only the second match of IPL this season and it seems inconveniences have started to arrive pretty early. Both sets of players had to wait on the pitch before the match resumed at the Mohali Stadium.

KKR vs PBKS Cricket lovers agitated as social media is full of reactions as it stands

Start delayed to floodlight failure problem #PBKSvsKKR #TATAIPL2023 — Ms Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@MsSrikanth1) April 1, 2023

IPL match delayed by floodlight failure



And they say #IPL is the biggest league in the world 🤣🤣🤣#PBKSvsKKR — Anmol Mohta (@anmolmohta24) April 1, 2023

Somebody work on those flood lights and get the play started already 🤲🏻#KKRvPBKS #PBKSvsKKR pic.twitter.com/P4ezAJiYgY — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) April 1, 2023

Start delayed due to flood light failure#PBKSvsKKR — Rahul (@rahul__0002) April 1, 2023

KKR vs PBKS Starting Lineups

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Mandeep Singh, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Shardul Thakur, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Anukul Roy, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Prabhsimran Singh, 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Nathan Ellis, 9 Harpreet Brar, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh