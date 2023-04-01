KKR Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match: Complete Duckworth-Lewis Scenario If Rain Persists In Mohali

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
KKR vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are hosting Nitish rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League at the Mohali Stadium. PBKS have kept their core intact as compared to the previous season. Punhab Kings added Sam Curran who is expected to play a key role in their revival this season. It remains to be seen whether they could manage any upturns in their form this campaign.
During their match against KKR at the Mohali Stadium there was an issue with the floodlight. Match got interrupted for a brief period as the floodlight had taken a bit of time to light up. It's only the second match of IPL this season and it seems inconveniences have started to arrive pretty early. Both sets of players had to wait on the pitch before the match resumed at the Mohali Stadium.
Until the lights turned are on….. #PBKSvsKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/s7Z4S3dbbH— Varnata Singh (@VarnataS18) April 1, 2023
Start delayed to floodlight failure problem #PBKSvsKKR #TATAIPL2023— Ms Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@MsSrikanth1) April 1, 2023
IPL match delayed by floodlight failure— Anmol Mohta (@anmolmohta24) April 1, 2023
And they say #IPL is the biggest league in the world 🤣🤣🤣#PBKSvsKKR
Somebody work on those flood lights and get the play started already 🤲🏻#KKRvPBKS #PBKSvsKKR pic.twitter.com/P4ezAJiYgY— Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) April 1, 2023
Start delayed due to flood light failure#PBKSvsKKR— Rahul (@rahul__0002) April 1, 2023
World's richest league and still battling floodlight issues. The game just keeps extending...#PBKSvKKR #PBKSvsKKR #IPL2023— 🔁 (@Tutterdotcom) April 1, 2023
#PBKSvsKKR #IPL2023— The Hindu (@powerful_in) April 1, 2023
Floodlight Failure !!!! Aur Do Bijli Free me 🤣🤣#PunjabKings #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/xRLihuCuam
Same energy?#PBKSvsKKR pic.twitter.com/QhQqriYQR6— Vishal (@V_croxx) April 1, 2023
KKR vs PBKS Starting Lineups
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Mandeep Singh, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Shardul Thakur, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Anukul Roy, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Prabhsimran Singh, 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Nathan Ellis, 9 Harpreet Brar, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh