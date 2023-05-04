IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad In Their Own Backyard By 5 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in the IPL here on Thursday.
KKR scored 171 for nine with Rinku Singh smashing 46 off 35 balls.
Sunrisers were on course for victory but ended up short with 166 for eight in 20 overs.
Brief scores:
KKR 171/9 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 46, Nitish Rana 42; Marco Jansen 2/24).
SRH 166/8 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 41; Shardul Thakur 2/23).
Image: BCCI
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.