IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Pick As New KKR Captain Takes Everyone By Surprise

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday appointed Nitish Rana as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rana has been confirmed as KKR captain in absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from an injury and is likely to miss the better part of IPL 2023 if not the entire season. Rana's appointment as captain took everyone by surprise as nobody expected him to be elevated to the top job.

Reactions to KKR's pick as captain for IPL 2023

KKR had other potential replacements in Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, who are experienced enough to lead a big IPL franchise. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders management picked Rana to do the job in absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer. After KKR announced Rana as their captain, netizens took to social media to give mixed reactions to the news. Here's a compilation of tweets reacting to Rana's new job as captain.

Good decision at last

All the best skip, give ur best to bring the cup home💜💜💜 — Mohit 🌻 (@_Mukhtaliff_) March 27, 2023

Now Do A thing ! Make A Great edit on him as Captain as well ! — Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) March 27, 2023

Lol, Southee or Russell would have been better option for them, (if they wanted an Indian only then 🤷‍♂️) 😂 — Smit Manore (@smitmanore) March 27, 2023

Chalo 9th toh aajaenge hi. — Abhishek Bishoyi 💫 (@abhi7hek_) March 27, 2023

Not a convincing choice IMO. When u look at their history with likes of Dada, Gambhir and a year of Shreyas, this doesn't go well. He doesn't look like a character of their legacy. Would have gone with Narine for sure. #CricketTwitter #IPL2023 @ankur7498 @ovshake42 @toecrushrzzz — Cricket +Ve_Arjav (@IamArjav) March 27, 2023

It is an interesting call & a big opportunity for Nitish Rana to lead a franchise in IPL. Hope he will do well with the bat. Congratulations ! — Narendra Rawat (@narendra_rawat_) March 27, 2023

KKR's full squad for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders’ full squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

