'We Were Poor, It Was Embarrassing': Kumar Sangakkara Tears Into Rajasthan Royals | WATCH

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals succumbed to their fifth loss in the Indian Premier League as they lost to Gujarat Titans in the last IPL game. Some brilliant bowling efforts from the defending champions restricted Rajasthan to a mere 118 runs and Hardik Pandya's team eased to their target by losing a solitary wicket. Head coach Kumar Sangakkara tore apart the entire RR squad following the disheartening loss.

Under Sanju Samson's leadership, Rajasthan managed to seal a spot in the IPL final last season but they lost to Gujarat even then. They are one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs but cannot take things for granted. In a post-match dressing room talk the former Sri Lankan batsman wanted the player to accept their mistakes and move on to the next match.

Kumara Sangakkara dissected Rajasthan Royals' mistake in post-match talk

"I know everyone's hurting. The reality of it is, we played a pi**-poor game. The shi**iest cricket that we can play, and we did that. Alright?

"Thinking about what happened today the only thing you want to do is learn from it. It was embarrassing. What the fans are going to think, what the points table is showing. It doesn't change the quality of our side just because we played a very poor game."

On the bright side, we go again in 24 hours. 💗 pic.twitter.com/sApOAV4G06 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 6, 2023

"Accept it first right? You want to learn you have to first accept that we were not good enough today. we were outplayed. Gujarat was much better but that's only on the day. We have one day of recovery. We can keep talking about mistakes, all of things we can learn from.", Sangakkara added.

How do we solve challenges that we face in the middle? How do we get ready for Sunrisers game? How do we play a really good game? That's all you guys have to think about. Nothing else,” Sangakkara said.

Rajasthan are scheduled to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.