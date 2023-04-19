IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers Help Lucknow Beat Rajasthan Royals By 10 Runs In Low-scoring Game

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets.

Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 154/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 51, K L Rahul 39; R Ashwin 2/23). Rajasthan Royals 144/6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Jos Buttler 40; Avesh Khan 3/25).

Image: BCCI