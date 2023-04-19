Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers Help Lucknow Beat Rajasthan Royals By 10 Runs In Low-scoring Game

Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets.

Press Trust Of India

Image: BCCI


Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 154/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 51, K L Rahul 39; R Ashwin 2/23). Rajasthan Royals 144/6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Jos Buttler 40; Avesh Khan 3/25). 

Image: BCCI

