IPL 2023: List Of Injured And Replacement Players From All Indian Premier League Teams

IPL 2023: Ahead of the Indian Premier League wherein each franchise is now gearing up for the most awaited tournament, injury to players has become one of the main problems for every team. Teams always have their key players in focus whenever they make a squad but when even one of those key players gets injured then the whole balance of the squad gets disturbed.

The same has been the case with the Indian Premier League franchises as many teams have lost their key players ahead of the 16th edition of the toughest T20 league in the world. Though the list of players is very long as it also contains some of the major key players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more.

Rishabh, Bumrah, and Iyer among the key players to miss the IPL 2023

If we go through the list of injured players ahead of the IPL 2023 so the first name which comes to mind is Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant who met with a brutal car accident in last year's December. Rishabh underwent surgery to recover from the accident and is now in the rehabilitation phase. He is likely to be ruled out of international cricket for almost six months and will also not feature for the Capitals in the IPL. Delhi team management has not announced any replacement for Rishabh Pant but has given David Warner the team's captaincy in Pant's absence.

Mumbai Indians have lifted the Indian Premier League for most of the times in the tournament's history and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the main keys to success for the franchise in the past few years. Bumrah though has been ruled out of this year's IPL due to a back injury and will undergo surgery soon. Mumbai has not announced any replacement for the Indian fast bowler and in his absence, Jofra Archer will lead the franchise's pace attack.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been performing well in Indian Premier League and have lifted the trophy twice. Shreyas Iyer who was bought by the KKR management for a whopping price of INR 11.00 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction was handed over the team's captaincy. The team performed well under Iyer's leadership but was not able to reach the playoffs stage of the tournament. Shreyas while playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series for India complained about problems in the back and was sent for scans. The injury might take time to heal and it is reported that the team's skipper might miss the Indian Premier League 2023 for his team. However, the team management has not announced any captaincy or player replacement for the Indian right-handed batsman.

Coming to other players who will miss the Indian Premier League 2023 due to injury then the first name which appears to the brain is CSK bowler Kyle Jamieson. Jamieson was included in the team by the franchise in the 2023 IPL auction but as he has been ruled out due to injury South Africa's Sisanda Magala has been named as his replacement.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought England's all-rounder Will Jacks in the IPL auction 2023 to provide stability to their batting. However, the player has sustained a muscle injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. RCB has announced Michael Bracewell as his replacement.

England wicketkeeper-batsman who plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League is also one of the big names in the injured players list. Bairstow sustained a finger injury last year and has been ruled out of the tournament for the same. Australia's uncapped batsman Matthew Short who was also the BBL Player of the Tournament in the recent season has been named as his replacement.

The list of other injured players contains Prasidh Krishna, Jhye Richardson, Obed McCoy, Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Josh Hazlewood, and Rajat Patidar. The franchises have not yet announced the replacement of these players as some of them are subject to fitness and in some cases, the replacement of players is not required.