IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Indian Premier League In Your Country

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the world's toughest T20 league is set to begin on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be played between the reigning champions and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Both teams have an extremely balanced squad and before the match, it is very difficult to say who will turn out to be the winner of the opening encounter. At one end we have Chennai Super Kings which have plenty and consist of players like MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar whereas, on the other side, there is Gujarat Titans with a highly talented squad and has the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami.

However, in getting into the match Gujarat Titans might have an upper hand as till now in the history of the Indian Premier League both the teams have played twice and both times it was the Titans who emerged to be victorious. However, the record won't trouble CSK much before the match if we have a look at their legacy.

The MS Dhoni-led side till now has managed to reach the playoffs in every season of the IPL except the 2020 and 2022 editions. The franchise last won the IPL trophy in the year 2021 and would like to repeat the magic once again after a poor show in the last season.

Ahead of the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League 2023, the fans will also be able to see the opening ceremony in which stars like Tamannahh Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, and Arijit Singh will perform together at one stage.

IPL 2023 Live Streaming: How and where to watch Indian Premier League in your country?

India: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema UK: Sky Sports and DAVN US: Willow TV South Africa: Viacom 18 Network Australia: Fox Sports New Zealand: Sky Sport West Indies: Flow Sports Canada: Willow TV Bangladesh: Gazi TV Afghanistan: Ariana Television Network Middle East: Times Internet Pakistan: Yupp TV

The Indian Premier League will also feature the return of its original home and away matches format just like it was played till the 2019 season.