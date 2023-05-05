IPL 2023: Fears Of All LSG Fans Have Now Come True, Captain KL Rahul Ruled Out Of IPL

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has now been officially ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a significant tear to his tendon during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul was trying to stop a boundary in the LSG vs RCB match when he pulled his muscle and had to be taken off by the medical team. He later came on to bat but the fears of all LSG fans have now come true as their captain will take no further part in IPL 2023.

KL Rahul will now shift his focus to rehabilitation as he plays an important part for Team India in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. But it looks like a race against time for the player.

KL Rahul injury: LSG captain out of IPL 2023

"Following the injury to Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in the game against RCB, further tests and scans have unfortunately confirmed a significant tear to his tendon which will require surgery. We are continuing to provide all possible support to KL at this difficult time and are working with him to ensure the best care on his road to recovery. However, the extent of the injury means that he is set for a lengthy layoff, which will include the remainder of this IPL season," LSG said in a statement.

LSG also mentioned that his presence will be missed both on and off the field.

"His presence on and off the field will be sorely missed by the Super Giants, as we continue our push to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year. We can't wait to see KL back on the field doing what he does best, and hope he gets back as soon as possible"