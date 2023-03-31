IPL 2023: LSG Head Coach Has New Plans Of Using KL Rahul Against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: On the 2nd day of the Indian Premier League, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will look to make amends when they host a jubilant Delhi Capitals in the third match of the marquee tournament. KL Rahul had to digest a bitter defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in qualifier 2 last season and he will be eager to rectify his mistakes this time. Delhi Capitals are eyeing a fresh turnaround under their stand-in skipper David Warner who has been handed the mantle in the absence of their skipper Rishabh Pant.

Lucknow Super Giants coach Andy Flower explains new plans for skipper KL Rahul

KL Rahul kept wickets for LSG throughout the last season but the presence of Nicolas Pooran has changed the equation to some extent. The West Indies batsman was brought in the mega auction but with Quinton de Kock still busy on international duty head coach Andy Flower has confirmed Pooran will be the full-fledged wicketkeeper for the first couple of matches.

LSG's coach Flower further said:

Rahul has got a different role to play here in the Indian Premier League as we have plenty of options to keep wickets. We want him to be close to bowlers so that he could keep chatting and discuss things with bowler as skipper. Pooran would be keeping wickets for the side in a couple of matches as de Kock won’t be here for the first two matches. The team wants Rahul to stay focused on his captaincy as this is what I see as his role for the side. He has been a wonderful batter and we are hopeful to see him scoring runs like he did in the last season. I enjoy Rahul’s batting in T20 cricket.

KL Rahul's recent batting performances have been under the scanner but the former Zimbabwe wicket-keeper feels the LSG captain will have a good outing this time in the IPL. "He is looking in good shape and Rahul’s contribution with willow did great for the team as we finished third and lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. I am sure that Rahul’s bat will do the talking against in the league this season too and we are aiming for a podium finish.”, Flower said