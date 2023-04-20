On Wednesday, KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in match 26 of IPL 2023. The win was hard-earned as RR was on course to chase the target for the majority of the period. However, Rajasthan faltered in the mid-innings and thus lost the battle of the top two. After the match, a delighted KL Rahul pointed out an instance from the match and in a comical way raised questions about his captaincy.

After a successful outing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, LSG skipper KL Rahul was in the mood for laughs and hence he pointed out an incident that occurred on the field, where he had to showcase his swift movement. While fielding, KL Rahul was evidently hit on the elbow. About the instance, he hilariously said that he is doing something wrong as a skipper that’s why he got a blow. He also spoke about the conditions, saying that after playing a few overs they felt that it was a 160 pitch.

'I am doing something wrong as a captain clearly': KL Rahul

“I got hit by one of the throws from my teammates, so clearly doing something wrong as captain. In the 10 over mark, the message me and Kyle sent out was 160 would be a good total on this track, they have some good bowlers as well who exploited the conditions." He further said, “We fell 10 short but made up with the ball. And there was no dew so made it fair for both teams. We came in here yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but after the first over from Boult itself me and Kyle had a chat and realized this isn’t a 180 wicket.”

LSG vs RR: Lucknow emerge victorious

He also stated his thoughts on the inability to put an ideal score on the scoreboard and laid out the plans that were in place to get the wickets of the top 4 of RR. “The ball was keeping a bit low, so we gave ourselves time in the powerplay. Maybe if we played a bit better, we might have got 170 as well. I think that run-out from the impact player, and two wickets falling back to back gives the opposition a chance and lets them come back into the game. We know with Rajasthan their strength is their top four, so we needed to have our plans in place to get them out early.”