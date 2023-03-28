Last Updated:

IPL 2023: MI Comes Up With Innovative Way To Welcome Cameron Green - WATCH

Cameron Green has been given an innovative welcome by Mumbai Indians. The Australian has arrived in India and joined the MI squad for his debut IPL season.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
Cameron Green

Image: @mipaltan


With only a handful of days left at the start of the IPL 2023, the process of players joining their franchises has picked up the pace. Recently, Jofra Archer entered the camaraderie of Mumbai Indians, and following him up is the debutant, Cameron Green. MI found an innovative way to welcome their recent signing.

Cameron Green, who at the back of consistent performances with Australia secured a whopping 17.5 crore contract with the 5-time champions, has made his way for the impending start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise apparently gave the player a special reception. Moreover, also found an innovative way to bring the player on board.

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer,  Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Schedule

  • RCB vs MI on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs KKR on April 16 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs MI on April 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs PBKS on April 22 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • GT vs MI on April 25 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RR on April 30 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • PBKS vs MI on May 3 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RCB on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs GT on May 12 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs MI on May 16 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
COMMENT