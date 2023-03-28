IPL 2023: MI Comes Up With Innovative Way To Welcome Cameron Green - WATCH

With only a handful of days left at the start of the IPL 2023, the process of players joining their franchises has picked up the pace. Recently, Jofra Archer entered the camaraderie of Mumbai Indians, and following him up is the debutant, Cameron Green. MI found an innovative way to welcome their recent signing.

Cameron Green, who at the back of consistent performances with Australia secured a whopping 17.5 crore contract with the 5-time champions, has made his way for the impending start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise apparently gave the player a special reception. Moreover, also found an innovative way to bring the player on board.

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Schedule