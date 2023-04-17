IPL 2023: Panesar Compares Virat And Rohit, Says Former India Skipper Is Intimidating

CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli has started IPL 2023 on a positive note and he will play a pivotal role if Royal Challengers Bangalore are to lift the IPL title this time. The former RCB skipper already hit three half-centuries so far and is on the way to registering another excellent season in IPL. Former England spinner Monty Panesar dissected the difference between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Panesar explained that Virat Kohli takes the game to the opposition while Rohit Sharma is much more composed and cooler than the former Indian skipper.

“Virat Kohli is much more of an aggressive and in your face type of captain, he’ll intimidate the opposition, very intense with the celebrations and he will let you know he’s there. Rohit Sharma’s probably a bit cooler, calmer and he’s the complete opposite of Kohli. He takes things in his stride but is aggressive when he needs to be. You can see he has a calmer head, whilst Kohli is much more intense,”

Ben Stokes hasn't done anything conclusive since being bought by CSk for a whopping 16.25 crores but Panesar believes Stokes will start to fire at some stage.

“You know what they’re like in IPL teams, the fans are very loyal and it's similar to how football is here, so they expect a lot from their big guns and the guys who are on multi-million pound contracts. I’m sure we’ll see the best of Ben Stokes at some stage during this IPL and let's hope it's very soon."

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

CSK Impact Subs: 1 Akash Singh, 2 Dwaine Pretorius, 3 Subhanshu Senapati, 4 Shaik Rasheed, 5 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

RCB Impact Subs: 1 Suyash Prabhudessai, 2 David WIlley, 3 Akash Deep, 4 Karn Sharma, 5 Anuj Rawat