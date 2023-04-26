IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar has seemed to be a pivotal player in the Mumbai Indians setup since he made his debut in the IPL this season. The bowling all-rounder is yet to make a major mark with the ball but there has been a glimpse of his intelligence in his bowling. He conceded just nine runs in two overs against Gujarat Titans also claiming the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in the proceedings.

Shane Bond has a piece of advice for Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has had a major contribution to Arjun Tendulkar's transformation and the former New Zealand pacer revealed the player needs to increase his pace.

“He did well today, obviously after what happened in the last game. It’s never easy to step out onto the ground that is a Colosseum with a big crowd. We will work on increasing his pace, but he did all that was asked of him today."

Read More: RCB vs KKR today match IPL live score

“It’s never easy on the back of a bad day. A few of our bowlers had bad days over the last few games. And that’s the thing with T20 cricket, where you got to have thick skin in a short memory and must come out. We must execute all our plans to find ourselves in the playoffs at the back end of the tournament. We just have to be better at what we do.”

Shane Bond admitted their bowling hasn't been up to the mark so far this season.

“We haven’t had time to discuss team changes or plans. When you are coming off a loss, the instant reaction is to consider the balance of the team. I think our batting order has done well in the tournament. About our bowling combination, who bowls and how they bowl is up for grabs, and fair enough, as we haven’t been up to the mark. We have a couple of days before the next game and some practice sessions to get stuck into. I’m sure the head coach and the captain, those conversations on who warrants a place in the team will eventually happen."