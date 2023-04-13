Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher has revealed an interesting episode involving star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, in a recent video shared by the franchise. In the video, Boucher revealed how the 31-year-old gave an example of his grit and determination by walking out to bat for Mumbai Indians during their match against Delhi Capitals despite taking a blow on his eye while fielding. Suryakumar took a blow on his left eye while looking to complete a catch, but still walked out to bat in the second innings.

After MI clinched the victory, their first in the Indian Premier League 2023, Suryakumar was awarded a medal for showing bravery on the field. As the events unfolded, Boucher then revealed how Suryakumar urged the coach to let him bat at his usual no. 4 position. This came as a surprise for the coach, as he had a big swelling on his face by then.

“Coach, I actually want to bat fourth”

“If I can just say something about this particular award. So he did get hit on the field he came in and his eye was starting to swell. He had to put ice in there. And I came in thinking okay well maybe we move him down the order. He meets me in the bathroom and says to me, “Coach, I actually want to bat fourth,” said Boucher.

“So, for me that’s not shying away from anything. These are the types of characters that you want in the dressing room. When times are tough, they are not scared to hide in the back of the changing room, they want to get out there and perform,” he added.

MI vs DC: Suryakumar Yadav's dismal form in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to find his form in the IPL 2023 as his run tally sits at 16 runs after three games. He scored 15 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in MI’s campaign opener, before scoring only one run against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. He was dismissed for a golden duck against Delhi after he suffered the injury while fielding in the first innings.