IPL 2023: Bumrah And Pant's Replacements Announced By Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians have named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been ruled out for the season and even is doubtful for the World Test Championship final; to be held in June this year. The Indian pacer also didn't play a part in the recently held Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mumbai Indians names Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

Mumbai will open their Indian Premier League campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2nd March at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Delhi Capitals also have confirmed Abishek Porel as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. An IPL official statement confirmed both the development.

Delhi Capitals announce Pant's replacement

"Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians named Abhishek Porel and Sandeep Warrier as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah respectively for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Porel, who is a wicketkeeper-batter, has played 16 First-Class matches in addition to 3 List A and as many T20s for Bengal. Sandeep Warrier, who has played for India, has thus far played 68 T20s and scalped 62 wickets. He was previously a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played 5 IPL games.

"While Porel joins DC for INR 20 Lakh, MI have brought Sandeep Warrier on board for INR 50 Lakh."